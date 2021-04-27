President Buhari And Governor Zulum Meet On Security In The North East 

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a meeting held behind closed doors, Zulum was believed to have discussed some of the major security issues affecting the North East region.

Governor Zulum briefed President Buhari on the prevailing security situation following military operations in Mainok and other parts of the North East.

Zulum in a statement released on Monday by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, empathised with the families of soldiers killed in Mainok. He described the fallen soldiers as heroes, who died protecting the people of Borno and defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The Governor expressed concern on incidents, especially given the fact that the insurgents have ceaselessly operated along Maiduguri - Damaturu road, impacting on the safety of travelers and residents.

Governor Zulum while making his assurances of continued collaborative efforts towards ending insurgency, also called on the military, other armed forces and volunteers at battle fronts to remain resolute. He urged all stakeholders at the highest levels to continually approach equipping and supporting front line troops with the fear of God, bearing in mind that everyone will one day account for his or her doings or misdoings”.