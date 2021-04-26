Bank Customer Slumps, Dies After Being Denied Access To His Account By FCMB

Listen to article

A man in his 50s said to operate an account with the FCMB in Port Harcourt reportedly slumped and died on Monday after he was denied access to his account.

An eye witness stated that the man died out of frustration and an alleged unfriendly treatment meted out to him by officials of FCMB.

It was learnt the man had been struggling to access cash from his account with the bank since Friday without success.

The FCMB branch is located at Lagos Bus Stop axis of Port Harcourt.

The eyewitness gave an account of what transpired: “The man just died now in front of the bank. He was refused access to his own money since Friday even when he came with his next of kin. He was asked to go to the court to get an affidavit knowing the court is not in session.

“The man was vomitting and at the same time begging that they should allow him take money from his account. He was left unattended to for more than 5 hours. He just died now few minutes ago at FCMB.”