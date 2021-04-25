Northern Governors’ Forum condemn Abduction And killing of Greenfield University students

Listen to article

The Northern Governors’ Forum has condemned the recent killing of three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna.

The forum’s chairman, Simon Lalong described the incident as an act of wickedness and barbaric, saying the perpetrators must not go unpunished.

Lalong condemned the act in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos.

The NGF chairman said there was no justification for murder of innocent students who were simply in school to study and prepare themselves for service to the nation.

He noted that the NGF would continue to engage the Federal Government and security agencies, towards finding a lasting solution to kidnapping and other criminal activities especially in schools in the region.

Three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna were found dead in a village, a location close to the university on Friday.

The armed bandits had on Tuesday kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.