Referendum Is Far Better Than Asylum - Bnl Finally Reacts To Uk Gov't

Biafra Nations League, BNL, has lambasted the British government for ignoring calls for referendum in Eastern Nigeria but granting asylum to persecuted members of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB. The Deputy National leader of BNL, Ebuta Akor Takon stated this shortly after receiving the National Leader of the group, Princewill Chimezie Richard in Ikom, Cross River State today where they met to marked 6 years of BNL's Ekukunela Declarations in the town of Ekukunela.

The BNL Deputy Leader said that a referendum is far better than asylum adding that the struggle for Biafra is beyond asylum, he said that the group have helped many stranded Biafrans abroad to secure asylum with a letter of identification and ID card.

He said their supporters do not value the UK government decision, adding that Nigeria deserves to be divided.

Meanwhile, BNL have insisted that they will go ahead with their programs for May 30 Biafra heroes day in Bakassi Peninsula.