Now That Ada Jesus Is Gone, Odumeje Should Learn How To Forgive

Listen to article

If there is any pastor in Nigeria that can be described to be the most criticized, he is unarguably Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN). Surprisingly, he has gained a reputation for silence in the face of accusations, controversies and criticisms. But what is the secret behind his silence amidst the seeming attacks he has been receiving over the years, to the extent that other men of God were reported to have at different times questioned his source of power?

The answer to the foregoing cannot be farfetched byanyone in the Christendom as men of God, by virtue of their callings, have been spiritually equipped to handle such challenge.

At this juncture, it is expedient to recall in this context that while the imbroglio that transpired between ChukwuemekaOhanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry and Mmesoma Mercy Obi (Ada Jesus) was still raging, a professional colleague noted that men of Godare used to criticisms and condemnations, and wondered why that of Odumeje is different, and in that vein, Iconcurred with him on his view.

As my colleague rightly said, men of God in the mould ofthe highly revered Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Bishop David O. Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel International, Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries International have all being criticized at different times in the course of fulfilling their callings, and heavensdid not fall.

But alas! In the case of Odumeje and Ada Jesus, heavens indeed fell on April 21, 2021 when it was widely reported in the media that Ada Jesus had died, apparently as a result of the curses placed on her.

For the sake of clarity, it is expedient to say that Odumejehad a feud with Ada Jesus, who was a former member of his church. Trouble started when it was alleged that Ada Jesus accused him of being a false prophet and a charlatan who stage-managed miracles with the help of Nigerian veteran actress Rita Edochie who helped by providing him individuals willing to feign ailments for a fee.

Without any iota of exaggeration, the allegation was not taken lightly by Odumeje who reportedly proceeded to lay curses on her and declared she would be afflicted with an incurable disease, coincidentally, she became terribly ill with a kidney related ailment which caused her to be completely paralyzed and which impede ability of speak audibly. To the dismay of many, her condition defied medical science as medics could not explain the reason behind that, despite their efforts to treat her, her health condition continued to deteriorate. As a last resort, the family of Ada Jesus, conveyed her on her sick bed to the church of Odumeje and pleaded on her behalf that he reverse the curses placed on her. Odumeje vehemently refused and stated that he would never forgive her and stated that he would ensure she becomes paralyzed for throughout her life time whilst Rita Edochie stated that she would never get well and would die prematurely from that illness. Odumeje also stated that he would ensure the same fate befalls all members of her family. On 11 April 2021, Rita Edochie forgave her and Odumeje also forgave her on 17 April 2021 and donated ₦1 million for her treatment which Ada Jesus's mother openly rejected. Ada Jesus died on 21 April 2021.

As gathered, Odumeje has the predilection to literarily come down from his spiritual height to respond to condescending remarks made about him and his ministry. Ostensibly to cower his critics, he had for the umpteenth time, particularly, during ministrations claimed he had spiritual powers and would kill anyone who wrote anything negative about him no matter how much they concealed their identities, he claimed he could spiritually tell who they were and would proceed to kill them spiritually.

However, now that Ada Jesus is dead, and no one has the power to bring her back to life; even Odumeje has no such power, it is expedient he relearn the lessons about forgiveness which I believe he must have learnt whilst inBible College; if he attended any. According to Matthew 18:15-17 “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every charge may be established by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church. And if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector.

At this juncture, it is expedient to ask, “What exactly is forgiveness?” “Forgiveness is defined by some as giving up one’s right to hurt another, for hurting him or her”. Forgiveness says I do not have to hear you say I am sorry in order for me to move forward with my life. Forgiveness is designed to set the victim free. It has nothing to do with the offender.

Not few people are wont to ask, “If we forgive are we also encouraged to forget?” Not so much. If we give it a biblical perspective when Jesus died on the cross to save our sins he called out to God asking him to “Forgive them for they know not what they do”. Did that take Jesus off the Cross? No! The same works with forgiveness here on earth today. Just because you forgive someone does not mean you are condoning their actions nor does it mean you think that person had the right to hurt you. Despite your forgiveness there are still consequences your offender must face but forgiving them releases you from the pain. To my view, I suggest Odumeje should learn from this ecclesiastical mistake he made, and ask God for forgiveness. If he had forgiven the girl earlier, and assisted her; both financially and prayerfully, what happened could not have happened. Again, he should always exercise spiritual restraint in telling people he will harm them. He should not always forget the scripture in James 1:19-20 that says,

“Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God”.