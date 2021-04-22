Sylva Greets Kola Babalola At 80

Listen to article

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva, sends his warmest felicitations to Chief Kola Babalola, SAN, on the ocassion of his 80th birthday and book launch over the weekend, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 384 page book is a collection of Legal Essays titled The Journey and featuring pieces of some of the country's brightest lawyers and public commentators. Though written in honour of Chief Kola Babalola, the book reflects the SANs stellar legal career and there are lucid commentaries too on national issues and progress.

Receiving the book from Julius Bokoru, media assistant to the Minister at the NNPC towers, Sylva described Chief Babalola as an indispensible voice of wisdom, conscience and reason.

'He (Babalola) has defended our democracy for decades and no doubt we will benefit, as a nation, his legacies through time. I wish him a happy new age and many more years of glory.'

Others present at the launch were His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, Senator A.M Pepple, OCJ Okocha SAN (The 19th President Of the Nigerian Bar Association who also gave a Public Lecture in Honour of Chief Babalola before the launch) E. C.Ukala SAN who was the chairman of the ocassion and other stakeholders.

Chief Kola Babalola, SAN, holds the traditional title of Maye Olubadan of Ibadan Land and has been in the Legal Practice for more than 50 years.

JULIUS BOKORU

Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to H.E Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State For Petroleum Resources.

22 April 2021