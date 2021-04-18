Mothering Sunday: Stopping Gender-Based Violence Requires Inclusiveness -- Mrs Obiano

Listen to article

The wife of Anambra State Governor and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has called on women to promote the culture of tolerance and inclusiveness as a means of stopping the reocurring incidence of gender-based violence in the society.

Mrs Obiano made the appeal in a message to Catholic Women Organization in commemoration of Mothering Sunday on 19th April 2021. The message was signed on her behalf by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Mr Emeka Ozumba.

According to Mrs Obiano, everybody is called to be tolerant of one another and to promote equal access to opportunities and resources to everyone both in the family and at community level. Above all, communication is key to building mutual understanding and bonding among couples. Thus with mutual respect, we are able to diffuse tension that arises from minor misunderstanding which if not properly managed leads to outbreak of regrettable violence.

Mrs Obiano observed that the theme of the Catholic Mothering Sunday 2021: "The Role Of Women In Eliminating Discrimination and Gender-based Violence," is very apt because it recognizes the central role of mothers in re-enforcing good values in order to check all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence.

She advocates the deepening of relationship with children at home by making conscious effort at being their friend rather than someone they dread as well as holding regular discussion and sharing fun times.

Continuing, Mrs Obiano commended the Anambra State government- inclusive - approach which has ensured the accommodation of all shades of opinion and recognition of women in the scheme of things with many in positions of authority.

She congratulated the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) on their special day and told them to tap inspiration from the unique role of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who remained steadfast in trying times, knowing that the Will of God will prevail.