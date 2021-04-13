Ex-minister, Chidoka Takes Unlock Nigeria Conversation To Osogbo 

Listen to article

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, on Tuesday continued his novel unlock Nigeria conversation with a lunch in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Chidoka who has been engaging the youths on nation building continued the engagement with a lunch/hangout in Osogbo today.

It would be recalled that Chidoka on 7th December, 2020, took the Unlock Nigeria conversation to Enugu State, where he played host to over three hundred youths who stormed the venue few minutes after the cerebral former Minister of Aviation announced his presence at a restaurant in Enugu State.

In his quest to Unlock Nigeria, Chidoka had in September 2020 taken the conversation to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and Onitsha, in Anambra State, where youths came out in their numbers to have a one on one with Chidoka.

The lunch gave the young people opportunity to express their fears and increasing worry about the state of the nation.

Chidoka assured them that nation building is work in progress and can be realized if we don't give in to cynicism, but work towards a nation where no man is oppressed.

Some of the youths who spoke with journalists after participating in the Unlock Nigeria conversation said that their encounter with the former Aviation Minister was a watershed.

They paid glowing tribute to Chief Osita Chidoka who they described as a detribalized Nigerian who is passionately committed to making the country work again.