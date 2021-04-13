Ramadan: 2 Things Nigerian Muslims Must Do - Lagos Speaker

Listen to article

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday urged Muslims in Nigeria to intensify their observance of major Islamic tenets especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaker Obasa gave the counsel on his Facebook page as Muslims across the world began the month-long religious exercise.

He advocated good-neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence as Islamic virtues that should be imbibed at all times and especially during this Ramadan period.

According to Obasa, "Ramadan comes with the privilege of piety, purity, peace and emphasis on love for fellow beings.

"To my brothers and sisters in Islam and to Muslim faithful in Nigeria, let us all see the current Ramadan as a period to ensure peace in the country while those who have share with those who need as these are special commandments from Allah.

"I pray for peace, grace and renewal for every Muslim in this Holy month, Amin.

#RamadanMubarak"

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced, through its moon sighting committee, that Ramadan would commence on Tuesday, April 13, while Taraweeh will begin on April 12 after Isha prayers.