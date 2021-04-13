Ebonyi Killings: Four Feared Dead, Houses Burnt As Unknown Gunmen Attack Another Ebonyi Community.

Listen to article

No fewer than four persons have been killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed as Unknown gunmen numbering over ten persons suspected to be herders on Monday attacked Ebele village in Ngbo community, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the Ebele village through Agila community, a border between Ebonyi and Benue states.

Speaking on the matter, Commissioner for internal security, border peace and conflict resolution, Mr. Stanley Emagha Okoro, confirmed the attack.

Emegha said that there was confusion on whether it was herdsmen that attacked Ebele village or Agila people who had an age long communal clashes with Ngbo community.

He revealed that soldiers who were deployed to the area repealed the attackers after engaging in gun battle with them for some hours.

According to Emegha: "They said it is Agila people while others said it is Fulani herdsmen but we don't know the actual people that did the attack. We can't say exactly what happened, this is what happened in the night and we heard about it this morning.

In a swift reaction, the Commissioner of police Ebonyi state command,CP Garba Aliyu also confirmed the attack.

He noted that officers of the command has been deployed to the war tone area to repeal the attackers from the area.

Garba stressed that he is yet to get more details about the invasion of the said unknown gunmen.

"We are yet to get any report from there. I have not been around and so am waiting for details from my officers" he said.

Also, a press statement signed by the Chief Press secretary to the Deputy governor, Dr Monday Uzo said Ebonyi State Government has expressed dismay over the violent attack on the people of Umuogudu Akpu -Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

Uzo said that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters adding hat the state Government is in touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen ( Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack.

He linked the recent attack on Ngbo to the age-long crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State and called on he General Public and in particular the people of Ngbo to remain law abiding and avoid reprisal as government is working hard to restore normalcy to the affected Community.

"That the Leadership of the Fulani herdsmen has assured Government and people of Ebonyi State that they will not on any account perpetrate attack on any party of Ebonyi State.

"That the recent attack on Ngbo is linked to the age-long Crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State.

"The general public and in particular the people of Ngbo are requested to remain law abiding and avoid reprisal as government is working hard to restore normalcy to the affected Community.