First Female President Of The Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA), Mrs Funke Agbor SAN, Elected

Mrs Funke Agbor SAN has been elected President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA). She is the first female president of the association.

Other officers elected at the end of the body’s Special General Meeting held on Thursday 8 April 2021 were Mike Igbokwe SAN as the 1st Vice President; Olumide Sofowora SAN as 2nd Vice President; and Emeka Akabogu as Honorary Secretary.

Others are Nneka Obianyor (Assistant Secretary); Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore (Treasurer); Oluseyi Adejuyigbe (Financial Secretary) and Adedoyin Afun (Publicity Secretary).

In her acceptance speech, Agbor highlighted the rich history and legacies of the association’s past leaders, which she noted has had only four Presidents in 44 years.

She said, “I am proud to say that I served with all of them as I became a card-carrying member of the association in 1985 when I started legal practice in the law firm of Fola Sasegbon of blessed memory, and who was one of the pioneer members of the association along with Chief C.O. Ogunbanjo, Hon. Justice Babatunde Belgore and Mr. L.N. Mbanefo SAN and our outgoing President today, Mr. Chidi Ilogu SAN.

“I have served as Assistant Secretary, Secretary, 2nd Vice-President and 1st Vice-President, and starting today, as President of your association. I am very proud to be a part of this exclusive club, a super league of sorts, and I pledge to do everything in my power and by the special grace of God to build on the successes and the legacies of our past leaders.”

Agbor also extolled the virtues of the former President, Chidi Ilogu SAN saying, “I have watched and admired your style of leadership, gentle but firm. Your leadership was steady, assured, pragmatic and always forward looking. Most importantly you also had a clear vision for the changes needed.

“Part of your legacy is the proposed reforms of the Nigerian laws and regulations and Court procedural rules governing admiralty law and practice as well as advocacy for a dedicated Admiralty Registry, to name a few. Also, you have left us with a better organisation with stronger governance and a vison and strategy suited to the time.”

NMLA is the premier body of maritime lawyers in Nigeria, and also has membership of industry organisations, government agencies and law firms.