Ubon Udoh Appointed Managing Director Of The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative’s Africa Fund For Social Research & Development, Asr Africa

Lagos, 11 Apr-2021 -The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa (ASR Africa) initiative has announced the appointment of consummate International Development and M&E expert, Ubon Udoh as its pioneer Managing Director/Chief Executive effective immediately. The ASR Africa Initiative, which is the brainchild of industrialist and Philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu was recently set up with an annual pledge of $100milliondedicated to Health, Education and Social Development issues within the African continent - with Nigeria to benefit $50million yearly and the rest of Africa, $50miilion dollars in what is the largest private philanthropic giving of its kind by an individual in Africa.

Speaking on the appointment, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa who is also the Founder/Chairman of the African conglomerate,BUA Group, said Ubon’s appointment signaled the seriousness with which the initiative intends to carry out its mandate with a focus on systems, programme development and deployment, monitoring and evaluation as well as sustainability. “We are pleased to have Ubon Udoh lead the team at the ASR Africa initiative which has been set up to help bridge the development gap in these key areas of health, education and social development within Africa. A well respected and proven expert in building systems and processes and managing donor funds and grants, with an exceptional record of tangible results and value for money, Ubonhas added immense value to every institution he has been a part of, and we believe he is a perfect fit for the goals and aspirations of ASRi. He brings with him many years of experience as well as the expertise needed to drive the ASR Africa Mandate whilst also engendering sustainable partnerships for development across the African continent. ASR Africa is confident that he will bring these to bear in developing a sustainable programme for the initiative’s annual $100million Africa Fund for Social Research & Development.”

With over 20 years of international development and project management experience, Ubon Udoh has a strong Monitoring & Evaluationbackground, and an operational track record of programme coordination and results management of international donor funds and loans from Multilateral development banks. Prior to joining the ASR Africa Initiative, he was the Head of Monitoring & Evaluation at the North East Development Commission – North East Recovery and Stability Programme which included responsibility for over 1 billion dollars in loans and grants (World Bank, AfDB, Islamic Development Bank) across various projects dedicated to the recovery of North East Nigerian states from the ravages of the Boko Haram Insurgency, and multilateral interventions with national coverage for COVID 19 response.

Over the course of his career, Ubon has provided expertise and support in several capacities with multiple agencies like The World Bank (North East Nigeria Multisectoral Crisis Recovery Project), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), African Development Bank (Nigeria Inclusive Basic Services Development Programme), GIZ, UN Women Peace and Security Programme, Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI), North East Development Commission, North East Recovery and Stability Programme (NERSP) and several state Governments in Nigeria. Ubon Udoh was responsible of the overall coordination of M&E of the World Bank supported Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project – NERSP at the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative – a role he joined from being an M&E consultant to the UN Women in Peace & Security Programme (WSP-UNSCR 1325). Prior to this, Ubon had worked at the German Agency for Technical Cooperation & Development (later GIZ)where he held several roles in the GTZ/FGN Multisectoral Women Empowerment Projects in NE Nigeria and the GIZ/FGN Gender & Good Governance Projects in Plateau and Borno States, Nigeria in project development, strategy, and coordinating Monitoring and Evaluation.

Ubon Udoh has also supported the coordination of interventions in the lake Chad region with the countries of Chad, Niger, and Cameroon as part of the World bank PROLAC intervention. An Alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University with experience cutting across multiple sectors like Capacity Development; Water, Sanitation & Health; Infrastructure; Peacebuilding & Social cohesion; IDP Management & Durable Solutions; Education, Health & Governance, Ubon has completed a diverse spread of gender mainstreaming, management, monitoring and conflict prevention courses.He is a past winner of the prestigious President Nana Akufo Ado Presidential Award of Excellence from the Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping and Training Institute.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa is the brainchild of philanthropist and the Founder/Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu that was established in March 2021 with an annual fund of 100million dollars dedicated to solving development issues in the areas of Health, Education and Social Development on the African Continent.asrafrica.org