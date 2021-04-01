Egedegede Killings: Proactive Steps To Security Of Lives And Property Needed.

Listen to article

(Being a press statement issued on Wednesday, 31st March, 2021 in Abuja by, Hon. Anayo Edwin-Nwonu, member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency in the National Assembly )

1. I received with shock the sad news of the killing of about 25 members of my constituency on Tuesday, 30th March, 2021 by suspected herdsmen who wielded AK 47 rifles. This sad incident took place in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amezu and Umuhuali all around Egedegede in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

2. As someone who places the highest value on human lives, I am worried that human beings could easily take away the lives of innocent fellow human beings like they did to my constituents without the slightest provocation.

3. As I pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased victims, I heartily condole with the respective families of the departed and all of us affected one way or the other by the tragedies of their respective untimely departures. May God give all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, I pray in Jesus' name.

4. In the same vein, I charge Ebonyi State Government and security agencies to take proactive security measures like activation of the operation of the long announced forest guards; enforcement of the presidential order on AK47-wielding herdsmen in Ebonyi State; and maintenance of prompt or effective intelligence-gathering tabs to ensure security of lives and properties of the citizenry to avoid future occurrence of this sad development.

5. I believe that if some or all of these proactive security measures were taken immediately after the overnight vacation of "all the herdsmen in Ishielu local government" which the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, reported and described to journalists as "very shocking", these senseless killing of innocent Ebonyi citizens could have been prevented; and the precious lives of the victims saved.

6. I charge the security agencies in Ebonyi State to fully exploit the "traces of the sponsors" of the attacks which the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, mentioned in his address to journalists during the governor's on-the-spot visit to Egedegede on 30th March, 2021 to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly killings are arrested and brought under the full weight of the law.