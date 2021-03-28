March 28, 2021 | Commentaries
Fidelity Bank Executive Director, Lagos & South-west, Dr. Ken Opara And Family Holds Thanksgiving Service In Lagos (photo)
Ken Opara (Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank)
The Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank, Kenneth Opara on Sunday holds thanksgiving service.
The event held in Lagos drew creme-dela-creme in banking industry, including former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.
Mr. Okpara resumed office as the Executive Director of Lagos & South-West directorate of the bank in January 1, 2021.
L-R: Former Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi; Executive Director, Lagos & South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara and his wife; Former Executive Governor, Anambra State, Peter Obi; at the thanksgiving Service organised by Dr. Ken Opara and family in Lagos ...Sunday