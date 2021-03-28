Ebonyi PDP urges members to remain resolute, set to take over government come 2023.

Listen to article

The Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi state chapter has called on the party faithfuls to remain resolute and not to be deterred by the defection of the former Chairman but focus on the responsibility ahead of taking over the government come 2023.

Reacting to the defection of the former Chairman, the Publicly Secretary, Ebonyi state PDP, Bar. Silas Onu said the move was a direct result of his expulsion from the People's Democratic party (PDP).

Bar. Onu also said that Nwebonyi's move was a further confirmation that the judgment they obtained was a temporal relief that will most certainly be thrown out on Appeal which they were still pressing on, for the record.

He noted that PDP has been vindicated as Nwebonyi has finally eaten the humble pie by openly acknowledging his membership of the APC before a selected number of journalist in Abakaliki.

The PDP Spokesperson called on Police to investigate what he described as the looting of the PDP Secretariat by the Nwebonyi led group upon their sack by the National Working Committee of their great party.

"We call on all party faithfuls to remain resolute and focused on the responsibility that is ahead of us - to reinvigorate ourselves for a successful and total take over of government come 2023.