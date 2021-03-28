Ebonyi PDP Chairman, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi defects to APC finally decries anti Democratic practices

Listen to article

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi state chapter, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi has finally defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) over what he described as rejection of anti - Democratic practices in the party.

Chief Nwebonyi who defected with state, local government and Ward Executives described the report of the 2019 election review committee of the PDP which rejects zoning in the 2023 presidential election as a violation of the existing zoning arrangement of the party.

Recall that there have been leadership tussle of who controls the affairs of the party in the state following the dissolution of Nwebonyi led Executive by the National Executive Council and constituted caretaker committee.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of APC members at the Abakaliki Township Stadium, Nwebonyi said the resignation of the state, local government and Ward Executives was because they were dissatisfied with the National and zonal leadership of PDP.

He lamented that despite all their genuine efforts to get things done the right way, some leaders of the party are bent on using antics and gimmicks to achieve their inordinate ambition.

The former Chairman decried the actions of the national and zonal leadership of the party whom he said had intentionally excluded Ebonyi state chapter from the zonal Executive committee that organized the recent zonal Congress of the party.

He accused the National leadership of the party of blatantly rebuffing all efforts made by the leadership of the state chapter for due process to be followed.

He announced that Ebonyi state chapter of PDP is not comfortable working with Chief Ali Odefa as the zonal chairman of the party.

"It is worthy of note that the national and Zonal leadership of the party had intentionally excluded Ebonyi State Chapter from the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) that organized the recent zonal congress of the party.

"This is in total disregard to the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which recognized the elected executives of the party in Ebonyi State. The national leadership of the party also blatantly rebuffed all efforts made by the leadership of the state chapter of the party for due process to be followed.

"We want to use this opportunity to express our dissatisfaction and rejection of the recently held Southeast Zonal Congress of the party and the stand of the party on zoning in respect of the 2023 presidential ticket.

"Daily Sun on Thursday, March 18, 2021 reported that the 2019 Election Review Committee of the PDP rejected zoning in the 2023 presidential election and recommended open bid for the party's presidential ticket. This is a clear violation of the existing zoning arrangement of the party.

"This stand is a sabotage of the genuine efforts and unalloyed support the people of the Southeast have given for the success of the party since 1999. It has shown that the power brokers in the party are bent on marginalizing the Southeast which is contrary to the principle of federal character.

"In the light of the foregoing, we wish to express our total rejection of the anti-democratic practices in the party and therefore resign our positions as well as our membership of the party.

"We have made genuine efforts to get things done the right way but some leaders of the party are bent on using antics and gimmicks to achieve their inordinate ambitions. We therefore have no other option than to part ways with a party which is already stuck on the shenanigans of few overlords.

"However, we do appreciate the wonderful relationships we have had over the years but do advise the party to change its ways and embrace more democratic tenets in the conduct of party affairs. We urge South East members of PDP not to allow the zone to be deceived and disgraced", part of the communiqué reads.