Uche Ekwunife Applauds Obiano on Anambra Airport. (Video)

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone in the upper chamber of the national assembly, Chief Mrs Uche Ekwunife has commended the governor of Anambra State, Chief Wille Obiano on the wave making Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

Ekwunife, a key leader of the opposition in Anambra was bowled over by the splendor of the airport and could not hold back her feelings.

Hear her; "Irrespective of political affiliation, when you see a good work you commend it. I want to commend you, my governor; to say that I am proud of this project is an understatement. I am truly very proud of this project," she gushed.

Harping on the economic values of the airport, Ekwunife said "I want to say that for any viable business to thrive in any state, aviation is very critical. And I believe that this is a very very viable project and it's a legacy project."

She also extended her commendation to the hard working Commissioner of Works, Engineer Marcel Ifejiofor, saying "I commend your government but let me particularly commend your Commissioner of Works. Because no matter how good the intentions and the vision of the governor are if the commissioner of Works is not doing well, it will affect this project. I saw the determination, the hardworking, the zeal when he was taking us round. I want to commend him, commend the entire team that is putting up this project. On behalf the good people of Anambra Senatorial District that I am representing in the Senate, I want to express our good wishes to you and your government."

Since it's unveiling as part of governor Obiano's 7th Anniversary surprises, the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri has drawn commendations and wide approval from aviation stakeholders and illustrious sons and daughters of the state.

