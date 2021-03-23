Three suspects arrested In Connection With Gov. Ortom's Attack

Listen to article

Three persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Ortom’s Security Adviser, Col Paul Hemba (rtd) disclosed that the three persons arrested were Jukun fishermen.

Hemba disclosed this while conducting journalists round the scene of the attack.

Ortom was attacked in the farm in Tyo Mu, along Makurdi- Gboko road on Saturday.

However, Hemba said a team of policemen found the fishermen close to the scene of the attack and are being investigated.