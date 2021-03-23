Govt Orders Immediate Resumption Of In-flight Refreshment On Domestic Flights

Listen to article

Nigerian government has directed airlines to resume in-flight refreshment on domestic flight with immediate effect.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, gave the directive during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

In-flight refreshments were suspended owing to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in consideration of the businesses involved in the provision of in-flight refreshments that had been paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister disclosed that modalities and protocols for the resumption of the services would be worked out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and in line with international practices.

Sirika said: “Members of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus would be visiting Kano and Port harcourt airports for simulation exercises to ascertain their readiness for international operations.”

The Minister added that a technical working group comprising of agencies involved in the facilitation of passengers had been set up ahead of the planned resumption of international operations at the facilities.

“This is to ensure that all standards required for seamless operations at the airports were put in place for the resumption of international flights,” he added.