Greenwich Merchant Bank Appoints Bayo Rotimi As Md/ceo

Lagos, Nigeria: [March 1st, 2021] -- Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, a foremost financial services provider with focus on high-end financial products and services to select clientele in targeted sectors of the economy and with operations covering Corporate Banking, Private Banking, Investment Banking, Asset & Wealth Management, Treasury & Global Markets and Securities Dealing has today announced the appointment of Mr. Bayo Rotimi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

He joins Greenwich Merchant Bank with over 27 years experience as an investment banking professional; having previously worked at Fountain Trust Merchant Bank, Lead Merchant Bank and FCMB Capital Markets Limited, where he rose to the position of Chief Executive Officer in 2008 before leaving to establish his own boutique Investment Banking Firm. He was, until recently, the Chairman of the Investment Committee of ARM’s Discovery Aggressive Growth, Ethical, Money Market, Fixed Income and Eurobond Funds with over N110 billion under management.

Bayo holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos (1990) and a Masters Degree from the University of Sheffield, UK (1992).

He has acquired significant experience over the years and has led the execution of numerous landmark transactions cutting across Corporate Finance, Capital Raising (debt, equities, and hybrids) and Financial Advisory services (Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Restructuring, Privatization Advisory and Project Finance).

He is a Member of the Institute of Directors; Associate of the Certified Pension Institute; Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers and Member of the Advisory Board of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University.

He teaches Strategic Planning at the EDC and actively supports its Experts-in-Residence program that mentors emerging businesses. Bayo was an External member of Faculty at the Lagos Business School between 2009 and 2013. He also continues to serve on various market development-focused committees inaugurated by the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate the development of the Nigerian Financial markets.

Speaking on the appointment, Kayode Falowo, Chairman, Greenwich Merchant Bank stated that “Bayo’s track record and pedigree speaks for itself and offers a reassuring nexus between the corporate ideals that Greenwich is reputed for and proactive dynamism required to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation, product development and stakeholder satisfaction.”

Bayo Rotimi, as MD/CEO, will provide leadership and direction to the Management Team and be responsible for driving the Company’s overall strategic objectives and operational performance towards delivering optimal value for stakeholders in line with global best practice.