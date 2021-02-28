Listen to article

He rose on red roses

Captured by sunlight

As beautification rite

On the evergreen gardeners.

He had had the day

When he overheard

The cowherd drums

Hawking communal melody.

Monarchical beam

In his glassy peace

Had object subjects

For his tyrannical predicate.

Adult thunderstorm

On escalatory peaks

Held bleeding heels

Upon ethno-emotional hills.

