February 28, 2021 | Poem

He Rose On Red Roses

By Adeola Ikuomola
He rose on red roses
Captured by sunlight
As beautification rite
On the evergreen gardeners.
He had had the day
When he overheard
The cowherd drums
Hawking communal melody.
Monarchical beam
In his glassy peace
Had object subjects
For his tyrannical predicate.
Adult thunderstorm
On escalatory peaks
Held bleeding heels
Upon ethno-emotional hills.

