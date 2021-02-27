Government Reopens Third Mainland Bridge Lagos After Seven Months Of Repairs

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government has announced full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge for vehicular movement on both lanes.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde thanked Lagosians for their understanding and cooperation during the course of the construction works, adding that removal of the equipment off the bridge was done swiftly and completed earlier than the proposed period.

Recall, the rehabilitation of the bridge which was mainly to allow repair works on the worn out expansion joints on the structure of the bridge, commenced on the 24th of July, 2020 with the 1st Phase (3 months) of Lagos Island bound direction, from Lagos Island to Oworonshoki Section and the 2nd Phase (3 months), Oworonshoki bound direction, from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island Section.

To adequately manage traffic on all the diversion routes during the construction period, 650 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) Officers were deployed, and 250 Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were equally deployed for the same purpose.

While commending the site engineers, traffic management officials, and safety respondents who participated in the successful completion of the project, Oladeinde assured that both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes of the bridge are now safe for motorists’ usage.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised motorists to drive with caution and regard for the stipulated traffic laws of the State. He further assured that Traffic Management Personnel would continue to execute their duties at their various zones and stations.

The Transport Commissioner maintained that the State Government will not relent in the actualization of its Smart City vision. He appealed to the citizenry to continue to embrace safety as it is the focal point of the various constructions and rehabilitation of road infrastructure still ongoing in the State.