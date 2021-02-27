Sylva Awarded Gas Person Of The Year

Listen to article

The Nigerian Gas Association, NGA, Nigeria's premier gas body, has named Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State For Petroleum, the country's gas person of the year.

The NGA, speaking through its president in a statement in Abuja, hinged Sylva's award to the pioneering, bold and creative adventure he has initiated towards utilizing the nation's vast gas reserves.

'We are delighted to inform you that you have been nominated to receive the NGA Industry Leadership Award (NGA Gas Person of the Year in recognition of your exemplary leadership, service and commitment to the development of the Nigerian Gas Industry' Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, the association's president wrote.

In his response during the association's virtual award presentation and lectures, Sylva commended the event's rich content.

'The 12th NGA international conference 2021 has been a worthwhile gathering of industry professionals and stakeholders doing justice to the theme “Powering Forward: Enabling Nigeria’s Industrialization via Gas.”

"Virtually all the presentations and panel discussions in this year’s conference were excellently delivered and thought provoking with workable solutions on how to change the narrative of our economy with Nigeria’s abundant gas resources"

"I am very happy to realize that our drive for gas penetration through the National Gas Expansion Programme has now developed to execution stage with the backing of a host of private Investors and Associations such as NGA"

"Let me assure you that the Federal Government is committed to the speedy passage of the PIB which will enshrine an investor friendly, market-led gas pricing structure that will ensure the willing-buyer-willing-seller regime echoed throughout the summit"

Sylva thanked the association for honouring him and stated his unyielding resolve for a gas-powered Nigeria in line with President Buhari's drive for industrialization through gas.

On 8 December 2020, Sylva oversaw the physical launch of the National Gas Expansion Program program (NGEP) as His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari virtually conducted the rollout.

The NGEP is fundamentally about establishing a firm, sustainable gas alternative which, apparently, is a cleaner and cheaper energy .

In a massive conversion campaign, generators and more than a million vehicles will be converted from PMS to gas by the end of 2021.

JULIUS BOKORU

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State For Petroleum Resources).