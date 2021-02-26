February 26, 2021 | Business & Finance

(photo News) Cbn/bankers Committee Summit On Economy

Source: : Ejike O.H. Ndiulo
Listen to article

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, chief executives of banks and other financial experts in Nigeria today held a one-day Special Summit on how to overcome the pitfalls of recession and engender enduring national growth path.

Below are some participants:

(left to right) Dr. Doyin Salami, Chairman Nigeria’s Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank and Mr. Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives at the One-Day Summit on the Economy by bank CEOs, organized by the CBN/Bankers Committee and Vanguard Newspapers in Lagos Friday.


