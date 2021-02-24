Primate Elijah Ayodele Predicts Capture Of Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s Leader, Death Of Baba Ijebu, Emir, Obong, Senator

Listen to article

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that he foresees death for a number of prominent Nigerians.

According to him, Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s leader’s days are numbered.

Ayodele said that “the new service chiefs should intensify efforts, they will capture him if they work hand to hand.”

In the series of prophecies he made available on Tuesday, the cleric said, “Except the House of Representatives and National Assembly fast and pray, I foresee the death of a very top and prominent honorable/senator before June.

“A very prominent Emir and the Obong of Calabar must pray for their health, I see it failing.

“Adebutu Keshinton Baba Ijebu should pray seriously for his health, I see his health failing, and it is very serious.”