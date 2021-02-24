Kuryas Assumes Office As New Anambra Cp, Reads Riot Acts To Criminals

Listen to article

CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi, has assumed office as the new and 29th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

In his maiden press conference, CP Kuryas who addressed newsmen at the Anambra State Police Headquarters, Amawbia, appreciated his predecessor, (now AIG) John Abang, for his giant feats in making the State the safest in the Federation.

He highlighted one-chance robbery, armed robbery, cultism, land/boundary dispute, kingship tussle, kidnapping, farmers/herders and others as major security challenges in the State at the moment, and noted that the Command, under his watch, will continue from where his predecessor stopped, and work even more assiduously to sustain the State's status as the safest state in the country.

He said, “In keeping with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to make Nigeria safer and more secure for economic development and growth, the Command under my watch shall take drastic measures against crime.

“We shall reinvigorate the Operation Puff Adder II and give it more bite to tackle cultism, robbery, kidnapping and illegal revenue collections in Onitsha, Nkpor, Obosi, Oba, Enugwu-Agidi, Nnobi/Alor Road and Nnewi. My advice to cultists, robbers, kidnappers and other hoodlums in Anambra is for them to have a rethink and purge themselves or leave the state,” he said.

He also frowned at the menace of fake news in the State, which, he said, has the capacity to cause widespread disaffection, chaos, violence and disruption of public peace, even as he warned purveyors of such fake news to desist from such or be ready to face the full wrath of the law whenever they are apprehended.

He further appreciated the men and officers of Anambra State Police Command and urged them to always be professional in the discharge of their duties, and desist from any professional misconduct.

His words, “I am not unmindful of other challenges bordering on professional misconduct on the part of our officers and men such as extortion, unlawful detention and incivility to the members of the public. The command will sustain the existing inter-agency collaboration and improve on our respect for the Rule of Law and Fundamental Human Rights of citizens, in accordance with international best practices.”

CP Kuryas further solicited the support of Ndi Anambra, and sustained collaboration with the media and other relevant agencies in the State to enable the Command continue delivering its mandate to the public in the most successful, efficient, and professional way. He equally urged the public to always assist them with relevant information that will enhance their works and operation in the state, and to also report any suspicious movement to the Command through the emergency numbers 112 or 07039194332 , for prompt action.

Responding on behalf of the newsmen, the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Anambra State Chapter, Comrade Emma Ifesinachi lauded the new CP's interest to meet with the media in the early days of his administration in the State, and assured him of not only continuous but improved collaboration between the media and the Command, urging him to always carry the media along, as his predecessor and the Command's PPRO, CSP Haruna Mohammed have always done.

The event also featured the decoration of some newly promoted officers in the state's police command by CP Kuryas and other senior officers.

Born decades ago, Monday Bala Kuryas, who is a native of Kurya Dadu in Jaba LGA of Kaduna State, joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1990, and has, since then, occupied various positions in the Force in various parts of the country. A recipient of many Awards and Certificates, CP Kurya, who obtained Bachelor's Degree Bsc in Political Science from the prestigious Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto in 1986, has also attended several professional courses, seminars and workshops, including the National Institute of Security Studies, Abuja, for an Executive Intelligence Management Course, which earned him a 'Fellow of Security Institute' (fsi).