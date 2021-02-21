Military Aircraft Crashes In Abuja Shortly After Take Off

Listen to article

A military aircraft destined for Minna from the Abuja Airport has just crashed shortly after take-off. The twin-turbo surveillance aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

The King Air 350i Pilots were reported to have manoeuvred the aircraft away from the residential area before fatal crashland. The ISR aircraft plays crucial role in surveillance missions against Bandits and may have been involved with tracking the missing Kagara boys

According to eyewitnesses, all six passengers aboard died in the crash.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, has confirmed that a military aircraft, King Air 350 crashed short of Abuja runway on Sunday.

The minister said the King Air 350 which was heading to Minna, Niger state capital, had engine failure.

He said via his Twitter handle that the “A military aircraft King Air 350has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

“It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of (an) investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

A video of the scene posted online showed residents frantically gathering at the crash site.

The area has been enveloped with thick smoke with rescue efforts ongoing.