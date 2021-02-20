Zamfara bandits’ leader, Dogo Gide Assures Of Release Of Abducted Kagara Students And Teachers

Listen to article

The Zamfara bandits’ leader, Dogo Gide, who controls the southern part of the Zamfara forest, has assured that the kidnapped teachers and students of Government Science College Kagara in Niger State would soon be released.

Dogo Gide made the promise when he met with the officials of the Niger State Government under the intervention of a prominent Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gummi in Dutsin Magaji of Kotonkoro forest.

Gide said although the abductees are not in his camp, he will negotiate with his fellow bandits to hasten their release.

“The abducted persons, whether they were kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara state or any other neighbouring states of Niger, Kebbi and Kaduna will be released soon,” he said.

Dogo Gide explained that the Fulani have been left with no option than to carry arms and also engage in banditry because of the pressure they face from all angles.

He specifically mentioned the persistent attacks and killings of the Fulani by the vigilante groups and Yansakai followed by the bombardments of their camps by the military.

Dogo Gide however assured that with the intervention of Sheikh Ahmad Gummi they would ensure the release of the abducted persons.

He also promised to accept the peace process being preached by Sheikh Gummi provided that the governors were really serious on the issue.

Report Credit:Punch