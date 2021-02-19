Former Customs Boss, Abdullahi Dikko, Buried In Abuja (photos)

Listen to article

The remains of the late former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, have been laid to rest in Abuja.

The body of Dikko, who died on Thursday after a protracted illness was interred at the Gudu Cemetery according to Islamic rites on Friday.

Mr Dikko was born in 1960 in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State. He joined the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in 1988.

He was appointed comptroller-general of the NCS by former President Umaru Yar’adua in 2009 and served in the office until 2015.

The deceased attended Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 and obtained the West African Senior School Certificate in 1980.

He later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Dimitrov Apostle Tshenov, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

He served in various customs commands, including Seme Border, Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Imo Command, Kaduna, Badagry Area Command, Investigation and Inspection Headquarters, Abuja.

He also worked at Badagry Area Command before he was appointed as Controller-General of NCS on August 26, 2009. His tenure was blighted by several allegations of corruption.