Nigerian Security Operatives Locate Kidnapped Kagara Boys In Forest

The security team dispatched from Abuja to Niger state for the rescue of Kagara students and workers has located the captives in the recesses of a forest.

This information was confirmed by a security agent who confided in Punch on the condition of anonymity on Thursday, February 18.

According to the source, the abductors of the students, staff members, and the passengers belong to the same gang. Students and workers of GSC Kagara have been spotted in a Niger forest.

The security sources revealed to journalists that the kidnappers have been surrounded and cornered in Kotonkoro forest of Niger, which is very close to Zamfara.

Confirming this news, another security operatives told The Nation that during their aerial surveillance, troops spotted the bandits and the captives. He said: “I can confirm to you that after the aerial surveillance, two kidnapping groups have been spotted. They have been keyed at a corner in danger zone right now. They are not even talking about negotiations.