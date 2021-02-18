Niger State Govt Releases Names Of Abducted Students, Staff And Others At Government Science College,Kagara.

Listen to article

The Niger state government has released the names of the abducted staff and students of the Government Science College,Kagara.

Bandits dressed in military uniform stormed the school at about 2am on Wednesday, February 17, killed a student, and abducted 27 others, 3 staff of the school and 12 members of the family of the staff.

The names of the abducted teachers are Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio while the non-teaching staff are Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.

The names of the abducted students were giving as Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi, Bashir Abbas, Suleman Lawal, Abdullahi Adamu and Habakuk Augustine.

Others are Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu, Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vicente, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.

The student shot and killed by the bandits in the school premises was Benjamin Habila.

The names of the abducted family members of the staff were given as Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.

The Federal and state government have vowed to ensure the safe return of the abducted staff and students.