OilBath’s Holy Shield 1 Vessel Improves Onboard Security & Reduces Carbon Emissions With Fueltrax

Listen to article

OilBath Nigeria Limited (OilBath), a prominent key player in the Gulf of Guinea and Nigeria's oil and gas sector in her drive for innovation and value to the industry has successfully installed FUELTRAX EFMS (Electronic Fuel Monitoring System) and FUELTRAX Engine Room Vision on its 2020 Security Vessel, HOLY SHIELD 1. (232 Gross Tonnage).

OilBath was founded in 1996 and has for over two decades made visible impact in Oil and Gas marketing and distribution services in Nigeria. In 2019, the Company made another giant leap in the industry by diversifying her services in providing offshore marine security vessels and service boats for oil assets especially in High-risk areas including the Gulf of Guinea.

The HOLY SHIELD 1 was built by shipbuilder SAM Aluminum Engineering Pte Ltd., in December 2020 in Singapore for Oil Bath Nigeria Limited. This is OilBath’s first security vessel with plans to grow the fleet and provide added security to charterers with ships that patrol around assets, vessels, and perform other security-related services.



HOLY SHIELD 1 (Fully ballistic State-of-the-art security vessel) acquired by Oilbath Big. Ltd

OilBath is implementing FUELTRAX EFMS on board to enhance security and reduce its carbon footprint. The EFMS on board includes direct fuel measurements via Coriolis flowmeter technology for her three Caterpillar ACERT C32 engines. With this installation, Oil Bath also gains access to FUELNET, the secure logistics web portal, which provides live updates of vessel location and vessel activities, completely independent from AIS.

The installation of FUELTRAX Engine Room Vision will provide visual verification for the vessel owner to monitor the area where most fuel theft often occurs. The FUELTRAX system itself is also embedded with internal cameras to prevent any undetected tampering with the system. FUELTRAX is the only EFMS provider with an integrated camera system.

Speaking, the Managing Director of OilBath Limited, Mr. Kola Gbadamosi, said “Our new partnership with FUELTRAX gives us a competitive advantage to allow us to provide charterers the tools to reach their net-zero carbon emissions goals and prevent theft. We understand that these are critical initiatives to charterers, and we look forward to the opportunity to be able to provide this reliability to our customers.”

Each FUELTRAX EFMS installation includes all fuel measurement devices, edge-computing systems, unintrusive and independent communications modules, system commissioning, sea trials, and crew training. Delivery of the FUELTRAX system is expected in February 2021, with commissioning handled by FUELTRAX factory-certified technicians to follow.

About FUELTRAX

Since its inception in 2004, FUELTRAX has grown to be the leading universal fuel management solution, compatible with any vessel engine or fuel, anywhere in the world. Its cloud-based data and analytics service, FUELNET, provides fully self-contained, smart monitoring and measurement, reducing costs and setting the standard for secure, compliant, optimized vessel performance and fuel accountability. FUELTRAX is a product of Nautical Control Solutions, LP.