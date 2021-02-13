“STILL WITH US”; a Short Film on Covid-19 set to be premiered in Lagos by JCI Ikeja

Listen to article

The need to follow all precautionary measures of Covid-19 and be committed to staying Safe and Alive has been re-emphasized by a Membership based Non Government, Non Profit Organisation, Junior Chamber International Ikeja through the medium of a Short Film titled “ STILL WITH US”

JCI Ikeja took up the initiative to shoot a Short film/Campaign sensitizing the entire public and the world at large on the need to Stay Safe through the #CommitToQualityHealth Project Initiative .

- ‘STILL WITH US’ is a story of OLa-Fathia’s Buka amidst a raging pandemic and the casualties that go with it. Costumers of OLA-FATHIA's buka seem to care less. Tomiwa enlightens them that when it rains, even the grasses are not spared and covid-19 isn't any different. The Short Film was Directed by the very delectable Film Maker - Usman ‘Blackky’ Ogunlade.

Speaking on the Project Initiative, The Project Coordinator , a Ghanaian-Nigerian - Ruth Oriyomi Idowu and the the 2021 Local Organisation President, JCI Ikeja - Tricia Inalu amongst others spoke on why they had to communicate this through the media of Entertainment which in their words is the best way to get the message across.

The Short Film is set to premiere in Lagos on Sunday,14th March 2021.