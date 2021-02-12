Putin Addresses Scientists On Russian Science Day

Listen to article

While addressing a group of leading scientists on Russian Science Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to invite businesses to get involved, and hold comprehensive discussion on the creation of competitive conditions for Russia’s successful technological development, including the creation of cutting-edge research infrastructure that will allow resolving the most complicated and even unique research problems.

According to him, the government is paying to strengthening country’s scientific potential, and indeed, this is a long-term and systematic work. It has been going on consistently over the years, and further referred to the development of an advanced research infrastructure of universities and research centres, a support system for young talents and the involvement of our compatriots in scientific projects.

In addition, Putin emphasised the need to create more effective incentives especially for private companies to participate in applied research together with state research institutes, universities and design bureaus, and to use Russian solutions to modernise production facilities and manufacture high-tech products in the country.

“We are seeing that global competition for technology and knowledge is rapidly gaining momentum all over the world. It is perfectly obvious that the country that gets ahead will determine the further development of all of humanity. Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that scientific and technological sovereignty is a matter of present and future of Russia,” told them.

It is no coincidence that all the leading countries consider science as one of their strategic priorities, he said and, added that “the dynamics of global change are growing before our very eyes. The pandemic is not only a test for humanity, it has also accelerated the widespread introduction of advanced solutions in all spheres of life.”

In this regard, it is necessary to use this rapidly practical approach in other spheres that is critical for society. “We need to apply similar efforts to achieve fast implementation and scaling of technologies and then use them to create competitive products in other areas that are critical for society and every individual. We are talking about accelerated digitalisation, solutions designed to protect the environment and to produce high-quality food, innovative environmentally friendly energy sources and state-of-the-art medical technology,” he added.

In this context, Putin called for the possibility to combine the capabilities of universities, research organisations, private businesses and companies with state participation, and for creating and introducing innovative technology solutions.

Russia has policies in scientific research and technology and steps designed to support national scientific research must meet the challenges of a new level of complexity. Now Russia’s goal extends beyond gaining new knowledge and making breakthrough discoveries. Importantly, technological progress must serve the people and be widely available throughout the world.

Putin has signed an executive order on launching a federal research and technology programme focusing on environmental protection and climate. The point is to develop and implement, in conjunction with businesses and the scientific community, domestic technological solutions that will ensure environmental safety, improve the environment, and make an effective contribution to overcoming the challenges posed by climate change.