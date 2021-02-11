Mrs Obiano Urges Aglican Mothers Union To Sustain Observance Of Covid-19 Protocol 

Listen to article

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the charity organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, (CAFE) Dr. (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has urged Mothers Union of the Anglican Communion to sustain observance of Covid-19 Protocols to ensure safety of lives of everyone at home, across the state and the country.

Mrs Obiano made the plea in a Zoom Address at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion holding on 10th February 2021 at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha, Anambra State.

The wife of the Governor welcomed the meeting in the State at an auspicious time which she noted calls for precautions and strict adherence to Covid-19 requirements. According to Mrs Obiano, "at this trying moment not just for our nation but the world at large, I urge you to get our youths and fathers alike to take the threat of this pandemic serious. I have seen it kill people who are very close to me and we can no longer afford to loose any of our loved ones." She emphasized.

Earlier Mrs Obiano expressed appreciation to wife of Primate of the Church of Nigera, Anglican Communion, Mama Nigeria, Mrs Angela Ndukuba, wife of Bishop of the Ecclesiastical Province on the Niger, Mama Awka, Mrs Martha Ibezim, and especially the wife of the host Bishop on the Niger, Mama Niger, Mrs Elsie Nwokolo as well as wives of other Bishops for the opportunity to address the meeting. She however said that she would have loved to be present to formally host them but was unavoidably absent to attend to medical advise and thanked them for taking advantage of the peace in Anambra State, the Light of the Nation to hold their Working Committee meeting.

Mrs Obiano equally thanked Primate of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Archbishop and Bishops and called on them and other men in the church as heads of the family to give mothers the necessary support to adequately manage the crisis occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic at home and everywhere by making sure that all the essential things are done to keep everyone safe.