Lagos is a success story, Speaker Obasa says as he revalidates APC membership

The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday expressed optimism that Lagos will produce the highest number of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the end of the ongoing registration/revalidation exercise.

Speaker Obasa spoke shortly after taking part in the revalidation exercise of the party conducted by officials for the Ward E (005), Agege.

He also used the opportunity to rate the state government high in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Speaker, who also displayed his membership card after the exercise, promised that Lagosians would be mobilised to play active roles in the party as the latter’s strength lies in its number.

“It is like carrying out a population census. It is to tell us our strength in each state, local government and ward, and, by extension, the whole nation.

“It will make us be able to say this is the number of our members in each state and this would help to position us ahead of the future elections.

“The success of every party depends on the structure on ground and how far we are able to cover in the political landscape,” he said.

Talking about the performance of the government of Lagos, he said: “I am sure you know that Lagos has been a success story. We have a lot of achievements. I am sure there is no part of Lagos that you would not see something going on…from Agege to Lagos Island to Epe to Ikorodu.

“I just want to urge our governor to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. To Nigerians, I also want to say there is no alternative than the APC".