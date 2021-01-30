GOC 7 Div Denies Release, Escape of Chibok Abducted Schoolgirls from Boko Haram

Listen to article

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army,Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Maji. Gen. Abdul I. Khalifa has categorically declared the news report making the round on pages of newspapers and social media that some abducted chibok schoolgirls were released or escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists and will be handed over to their parents today Saturday in Maiduguri , "is Fake news indeed!!"

"As GOC of 7 Div, I have no information of any escaped Chibok girls and I should know if any..

"But we are still pressing on, they will come out. However some Boko haram criminals and their wives are surrendering.

" Some of the criminals and their families came out from banki junction general area and are being investigated", Khalifa said.

It will be recalled that since Friday there has been speculated news reports in some national dailies (Daily Trust and others) that the said girls are released and being handed over today Saturday in Maiduguri 7 Division of the Nigerian Army by the GOC, 7 Division Headquarters Maiduguri which journalists made enquiry and he replied through his WhatsApp line as quoted above denying such event and describing it as fake news indeed.