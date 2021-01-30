Zulum graces Buratai’s pulling out in Abuja

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday attended ceremonial military pulling out parade in honour of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai which held in Abuja.

Beside Buratai being an indigene of Biu, in Borno, Zulum had worked closely with the former army chief in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram.

The colourful pulling out held at Mogadishu Cantonment in Asokoro, the FCT.

Pulling out parade is a military tradition organized to honour retiring military chiefs. Activities marking the event include match past by soldiers with outgoing chiefs receiving valedictory salutes.

At Buratai’s pulling out, a book "Legend of Buratai" written by the former Chief of Army Staff was launched by the minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (retired).

Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, the Senator Representing Southern Borno and Chairman Committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Borno State Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, accompanied Governor Zulum to honour Buratai at his last activity in military career.

Buratai who served as army chief from 2015 to January 2021, retired this week following President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of new service chiefs who include Major General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo as Chief of Naval Stafff and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao as the Chief of Air Staff.