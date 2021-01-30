Zulum approves cultivation sorghum in Mafa, Biu and Magumeri LGAs

Listen to article

Borno State Commissioner, Ministry of Agric and natural resources, Engr. Bukar Talba visits Mafa Local Govt, on Assessment of irrigation farms.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the construction of 3 centrifuge irrigation system in Mafa, Biu and Magumeri Local Government areas.

In line with the vision of food security as one of the cardinal objectives of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum's administration, the Borno State ministry of Agriculture through its dry season farming (firgi) in Mafa, Ajiri and some part of Dikwa local government area have cultivated Sorghum.

To catch up with the present food security in the world, where youth are engaged in the system, the Governor chooses Mafa LGA because it is well endowed, well blessed with fertility, it has also gotten all the natural endowment, and the soil is also excellent, once there's three good rains, the area is good.

The Commissioner said that the present Government has designed more initiatives to see that farmers in the state get proper attention to attain food security.

It also aimed at ameliorating all social and economic challenges bedeviling the people.

And support the farmers to engage seriously on irrigation farming to compliment the food loss to flood disaster.