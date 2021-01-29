Monica commends Umahi for making 60 Ebonyians millionaires

Listen to article

In line with the classical words of James Allen that "No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks" and the legendary assertion of Jacques Maritain that "Gratitude is the most exquisite form of courtesy", Technical Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State on Media, Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze has expressed warm gratitude to the South/Eastern State Governor and Chairman, South/East Governors Forum, Apostle Dave Nweze Umahi,Fnse,Fnate for giving a thought to the lives of his people especially, in the critical areas of human capital development and poverty alleviation which has continued to earn him commendations from within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

In a statement made available to media houses, Lady Monica Ada Eze described the implementation and fulfillment of the Governor's promise to raise 60 millionaires in the state as trailblazing and the reflection of a leader whose passion for service is result oriented.

With the groundbreaking record, TA Monica Eze confessed that Umahi is stocked with the requisite capabilities and potential to build a Nigeria where citizens confidence in government can be restored within record time through the implementation of policies and programs that have direct bearing on the populace.

At a period of global economic downturn occassioned by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, where some state governments find it uneasy to implement key projects and pay salaries of civil servants, Lady Monica Eze said Governor Umahi defiled the odds in a bid to ensure that the good people of Ebonyi State feel the impacts of government, adding "that can only be the way of a responsible administration.

"pandemic or no pandemic, His Excellency has continued to implement legendary projects and execute welfare schemes targeted at lifting thousands of citizens from extreme poverty" TA Monica said.

A good number of people may have taken as mere joke, the Governor's pledge to ensure that 60 Ebonyians across the State were lifted from the dunghill of poverty and be turned Millionaires before the end of 2019. But true to his words, Lady Monica said the government can proudly boast with facts that 60 Ebonyians are brand new Millionaires courtesy of Governor Umahi.

This feat amongst many other revolutionary trends and records of his administration simply put Governor Umahi in a leadership pedestal different from the crop of leaders in the present day Nigeria.

Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze who also doubles as the founder and President of David Umahi Nweze Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda (DUNAETA), a grassroots NGO based in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State further highlighted some other revolutionary feats that single out Gov.

umahi as an enigma:

Under hard economic challenge facing the entire world occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic, one can proudly say that Governor Umahi, aside embarking upon the construction of one of the best International Airports, 13 quality and well constructed Flyovers, 600km concrete pavements and concrete roads across the width and breath of Ebonyi State, biggest and best shopping mall in Africa and a place of worship for God that can take over 5,000 crowd; this man of the future and visionary leader empowered over 10,000 youths with between 250k and 1m. The historical Appointment of over 1500 aides as means of empowernment, one of the highest by any State Government at this period.

Furthermore, Gov. Umahi was able to pay hospital bills for over 2000 patients and discharged them with rice, wrapper and N5000 cash during the Christmas season alone and gave Christmas gifts and palliatives to over 2000 old people across the state.

While many States battle to pay salaries, Governor Umahi not only ensures that Civil Servants are paid promptly, but in addition, paid extra 10k to every worker with 5kg bag of rice during Christmas. He also extended Christmas largesse to Ophanage homes, Churches, Mosques, NGOs, Professional groups etc across the State.

Lady Monica, aka Ada Ebonyi postulated that with what Governor Umahi has done in Ebonyi State, he has shown more than enough political will and administrative competence to fix the myriad of challenges troubling the country, adding that Umahi is the real Mr. Project of Nigeria."

Signed

Monica Ada Chidinma Eze Aka Ada Ebonyi,

President DUNAETA & TA on Media to Gov Umahi

27th January, 2021

Email: [email protected] , [email protected]