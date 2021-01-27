Borno Citizens Express Hope With New Service Chiefs, Pledge Continuous Prayers

Listen to article

The breaking news of the removal of the Nigerian Service Chiefs and appointment of new Service Chiefs today Tuesday afternoon was an acclaimed development to the people of Borno state despite the fact that when the news brokered, many people were surprised if not shocked with the excited development following the series of agitations for the President to replace the former service Chiefs whom many Nigerians thought, they over stayed and were tried and exhausted to fight the Boko Haram insurgents.

Some were also of the opinion that the former service Chiefs were unable to improve on the lingering security situations in the state and neighbouring States and even countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroon Republics as the Boko Haram renewed attacks continued with man slaughter, abduction, kidnapping and banditry among other crimes much recently including even attacks on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State.

However, few residents of Maiduguri, the headquarter of the theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole Tuesday immediately the news of appointment of new service chief was announced and the former service Chiefs were retired by President Buhari in a statement made available to the media by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

One Malam Haruna Shema Gomari said, " As a resident of Maiduguri we know and see what General Buratai did and we also know what General Ibrahim Attahiru did and even. General Lucky Irabor."

"All of the have worked and served at the Operation Lafiya Dole Theater Command. We pray and are hopeful that the new hands will work like them and even better to restore peace permanently here in the state an d even north east and Nigeria at large," Haruna said.

Another resident of Maiduguri, Alhaji Gambo Hausari said," As for me General Buratai has worked and tried. He did his best. He was loyal to the President and a committed and dedicated officer. He shown that he liked his job. "

" We also hope that the new officer taking over from Buratai will emulate him, work like him, fight the Boko Haram insurgents to a finish. May God help and guide them to success ", Hausari said.

Some Islamic Clerics, Imam Muhammad Jere said", ours as religious leaders is prayers and we wish them the best and pray that God will guide them accordingly to work for the people and country ".

And Alaramma Makinta Konduga said," This is a long awaited agitation. We hope that they new service Chiefs will work better than the old service Chiefs. We shall continue to pray for all of them in their efforts towards restoration of peace. Hence, without peace, there would not be any meaningful development anywhere as the religion of Islam said.

" That is why Islam is peace and with peace livelihood can be better a d even worship require peace and harmony ", Makinta said.

A commercial golf driver based in Maiduguri shuttling Maiduguri-Gwoza axis, Musa Adams said, " we really received this news with joy and excitement. Although we are surprise with what the President did. We expected this long over due but God time is the best."

" Now that he removed General Buratai and others and replaced them immediately with new officers who we know their capabilities and commitments for long. Because they were here at the theater command of operation lafiya dole before their transfer.

"Both General Irabor and Attahiru did well when they were at the theater command headquarters and uptil now people are agitating and praying for their return to come back and clear the remaining Insurgents and other criminals in the state and north east.

"They have done it before and we believe they will do it again by the grace of God. . We will continue to pray for them to succeed", Adams said.

A petty trader, Hajiya Yagana Modu of Bulumkutu area Maiduguri said, "we never expect Buhari will do this, this time around but he just surprise us. We pray that the new ones will also work like the old ones and even better."

" Because Buratai and his people have tried and did their best. We are happy with the development and pray for them", Yagana said.

It will be recalled that two days ago the military have increased mobilization of fight g equipment ts and armouries as well as motor cycles fighting machines as well as manpower in thousands and deployed them into sambisa forest Monday and Tuesday along Bama-Gwoza-Banki-Maidugjri axis and Maidyguri-Gubio-Damsak-Guzamala-Kukawa-Baga-Monguno axis according military sources.