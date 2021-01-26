Fire guts multimillion naira mansion belonging to Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho

Listen to article

A mansion belonging to Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba activist in Southwest Nigeria, has been reportedly razed by yet to be identified men.

Igboho came into national stream of consciousness when be issued an ultimatum to Fulani criminals in Ibarapa in Oyo State.

Igboho, who is the Akoni Oodua of Yoruba Terre, had asked herdsmen in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days.

According to a report by online news medium, Platforms Africa, the fire gutted some parts of the house of the popular Yoruba rights activist.

It was reportedly noticed to have started around 3am in the building located in the Soka area of Oyo State.

According to report, citing sources, the source of the fire was yet unknown.

It was gathered that fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service arrived the scene a few hours after to douse the fire.

No statement has been obtained from Igboho on the incident.