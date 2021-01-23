Zulum presents staff of office to emir of Biu

Listen to article

Borno State Governor Professor Engr. Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, Mni has presented staff of office to the recently appointed Emir of Biu , Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II.

Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, the 29th emir of Biu was appointed on the after the dimise of his later father 21st September 2020.

The colorful occasion which took place at Biu central stadium had in attendance, the deputy Governors of Borno and Gombe, Shehu of Borno, Alh. Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Almin El-Kanami, other emirs from Borno and the neighbouring states, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai

Presenting the Staff of Office, the Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam said, "The historical antecedents of Bura/Babur are not only intertwined but two sides of the same coin. We are one people united by different historical events."

He charged the new Emir to consolidate the foundation put in place by his late father Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu by been just and fair to carry everybody along and sustain the development in education, health, agriculture, security of people my strengthening community policing.

It would be recalled that the late emir Mai Umar Mustapha died after a brief illness in September 2020 at the age of 79.

Praises military over fight against boko haram

The Governor was full of praise to the Nigerian Armed Forces, other security operatives, vigilantes and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on the recent successes been recorded in the fight against insurgency in Borno.

"May I use this medium to commend the federal government and in particular the Nigerian Military for the recent successes they have recorded in the fight against the insurgents. Especially by taking the war to the enclaves of the insurgents, let me commend the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, directors and principals in the military high command, the theatre.