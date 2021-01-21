Police arrest varsity security staff working with gunmen to kidnap lecturers

Listen to article

The Nigerian Police Force has nabbed suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising Ahmadu Bello University.

One of the workers of the institution working at security department, Aliyu Abubakar, was also arrested by Special Tactical Squad of Inspector-General of Police for 'providing' assistance to kidnappers who have on various occasions terrorised the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigerian Police, CP Frank Mba, at the ongoing parade of no fewer than 25 suspects for various offences told journalists that a suspect, Malam Jafaru, who 'provides' spiritual guidance to the kidnappers, was also arrested.

The arrest comes in the wake of a spate of kidnappings that have hit the university campus and its environs, with staff and students taken for ransom.

In November, gunmen forcefully abducted a staff of Ahmadu Bello University and released his wife and daughter in a gunfight with police.

Kidnappers invaded the home of the staff on university's main campus in Zaria and took him, his wife and daughter.

The campus security passed on a distress call to police intelligence response team

Police engaged the kidnappers in a gunfight. He was released later in December.

In December, nine students of school's French Department were abducted while on a trip to Lagos for an academic programme.

Their abductors demanded N270 million as ransom, according to Daily Trust newspapers. (Daily Trust)

By IDOWU ISOMOTU