Synw Establishes Campus Writers Body, Appoints National Executive Council

Listen to article

In its effort to promote creative writing and book reading among Nigerian students in tertiary institutions (Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education), the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) has established a new platform tagged “Nigerian Society of Campus Writers (NSCW)”. The membership of this newly founded initiative is strictly for students of tertiary institutions. “Nigerian Society of Campus Writers (NSCW)” is similar to the National Association of Campus Journalists (NACJ) but NSCW is strictly for creative writers.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the President of SYNW, Wole Adedoyin in Ilesha on Sunday.

Currently, SYNW is managing over 30 campus writers’ branches in different Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education across the country. The Objectives of the newly established initiative are: To create an avenue where campus creative writers can brainstorm, meet and network, to promote creative writing and book reading culture in tertiary institutions, to hone and enhance the creative writing skills of aspiring campus writers, to award, reward and recognize outstanding campus writers, to organize seminars, symposia, fora and conferences at educating and informing aspiring campus writers, to publish and market the works of aspiring campus writers and lastly to hold monthly book reading and meeting

In line with the Constitution of the Nigerian Society of Campus Writers (NSCW), an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW). A Seven man National EXCO Committee has been appointed for the outfit. The appointed committee members are: President - Innocent David Chinaecherem (Federal University of Technology Owerri - FUTO), Vice President - Alabi Matthew Damilare (University of Lagos - UNILAG) , General Secretary - Angelica Chinecherem Uwaezuoke (University of Nigeria, Nsukka - UNN) Assistant Secretary - Sakinat Yusuf (Bayero University - BUK), Finance Secretary - Cynthia Chukwunenye Maduekwe (University of Calabar), Information Secretary - Abdulrazak Denja Balema (Federal University Lokoja FUL), Social/Welfare Secretary - Yusuff Opeere (Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Moor Plantation), Education Secretary - Chinwendu Chinonyerem Emmanuel (Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education).

The newly appointed executives are to serve for a period of four (4 months) after which an election will be conducted to duly elect new national officers among the Coordinators.

The above EXCOS were appointed due to their past performances and records in their different schools.

The newly appointed national EXCO are charged to create more SYNW Chapters in Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education and to also coordinate their activities and report back to the National Headquarters of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW).