Covid-19 Vaccines: Mind Your Utterances - APC Warns Yahaya Bello

Our attention has been drawn to the trending video in which Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was seen telling his supporters not to accept the Covid-19 vaccines which the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to acquire and get Nigerians inoculated.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said Governor Bello has the right to be foolish but extending such foolishness beyond his boundary will not be allowed or tolerated as the scourge of the virus increases across the country.

Discouraging Nigerians not to accept the Covid-19 vaccines in the face of the ongoing biological war is tantamount to incitement to commit war crime.

Besides, no vaccine would be administered on any Nigerian without passing through NAFDAC re-validation.

The group further explained that there are different types of vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation as well as the various regulatory bodies across the globe.

Some of the approved vaccines are Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine, Sinovac Vaccine among others.

Therefore, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government wants to introduce vaccines to kill Nigerians in his unfortunate video is the hight of desecration and disrespect for the Office of the President of the country.

It also amounts to insubordination as well as usurpating the powers of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We can afford to allow Gov. Bello to continue with his foolishness unrestrained, but accusing the president of introducing vaccines in order to kill Nigerians will not be tolerated by any means because that is the highest form of incitement against Mr. President.

In lieu of the foregoing, we are aware that the governor has been going round campaigning to become President and we have no problem with that at all, but inciting the Nigerian people against President Buhari and his government simply because he wants to succeed him in 2023 is unacceptable because he who must destroy another person for him to suceed must have destruction awaiting him at the point of his sucess.

Again, we wish to restate that we have no issue with Gov. Yahaya Bello's Presidential ambition whatsoever, but allowing such ambition to make him to start fighting the current President of the country and usurping his constitutional powers is unacceptable.

Hence, we will resist his covert and overt strategies aimed at destroying the government of President Muhammadu Buhari who still have some years to make Nigeria better.

Therefore, we call on Nigerians to continue to ignore Gov. Yahaya Bello and rally round President Muhammadu Buhari as he strives to fulfil his campaign promises to the people because inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders