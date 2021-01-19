Huriwa Urge Nigerians To Protest Against Nin/sim Card Suicidal Policy

Listen to article

The HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) is urging Nigerians to massively boycott the NIN/SIM card registration exercise especially if they have not already enrolled with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The reason for the people of Nigeria to protest against this policy of government is not that it is a bad policy but the timing of the implementation of that policy is suicidal.

That the Nigerian government has remained inconsiderate, irresponsible, insensitive, irresponsible and not being responsive to the agitation of millions of Nigerians that have called on the government to suspend the exercise until such a time that second wave of Covid-19 is checkmated, is disappointing.

Therefore the last card the people of Nigerians has is to massively protest either SYMBOLICALLY THROUGH ACTIVE CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE METHODOLOGY OF BOYCOTT OF THE EXERCISE OR PHYSICAL DEMONSTRATIKNS OB THE STREETS. WE CALL ON ALL NIGERIANS INCLUDING POLICEMEN AND WOMEN TO PROTEST.

The protest does not mean physical protest alone unless they are pushed to their limits then they can come out wearing their face masks, observing physical distancing but anything other than this, the people can also boycott the exercise.

Yes the reason why they should protest is because the timing of the exercise is a threat to their lives because the second wave of Covid-19 is on a global rampage and people are dying in their thousands in Nigeria and many who have attended that registration exercise have died from Covid-19. HURIWA has learnt of some fatalities related to that dastardly ill timed exercise.

Also the judiciary should bail us out in such a way that if there are cases challenging this exercise the court should hear it in accelerated hearing because it dovetails into a question of right to life.

“The right to life is the Be-All and End-All” of all human rights because there is no human rights in the mortuary and the dead have no human rights and since we are alive as Nigerians are we going to keep quite until the government sends us to our early grave? ONLY THE LIVING CAN ENJOY HUMAN RIGHTS AND GOOD GOVERNANCE.

To an extent that even the Minister of health of this same government has said that the timing of the exercise is a threat to the lives of Nigerians.

So why are Nigerians complying and turning out in their millions to go and die? ARE WE A NATION PRIMED FOR MASS SUICIDE? HAVE WE NO COURAGE TO SAY NO TO THIS COMOULSORY CALL TO DIE?

If the government is in doubt that the people are actually dying in the exercise then there should be an independent opinion poll to ascertain this claim.

The timing of this exercise is the violation of section 14 sub section( 2)(B).and section 33 (1)

14. - The federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state base on the principles of democracy and social justice.

2B- The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of the government.

33.-(1) Every individual has a right to life, and no one shall be deprive intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.

COMRADE EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO:

NATIONAL COORDINATOR:

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA).

January 18th 2021.