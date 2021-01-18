Obama And Harris: The Political Marriage That Changed And Will Continue To Change America

Listen to article

America has a long history of racial prejudice and spoils of racism shaped by a history of different paths of accepting immigrants into America. As a nation, America remains dynamic, by definition and practice; in the process, it is shaped by the constant battle between its darkest impulses and better angels.

America, known for its oppressive influences of persons of black skin, in its dynamic manner allows for the affirmation of a black body into the American presidency, a move that amazingly results into a virtue of the American exceptionalism. First, in line with the society’s changing spaces was the ascension of the presidency of Barack Obama, the son of a black immigrant from Kenya, Barack Hussein Obama, Sr., who later became an American trained economist. Secondly, is Kamala Harris, the incoming Vice-President, the daughter of Donald Jasper Harris, a black immigrant from Jamaica, a known American trained economist.

A key to understanding this unique political marriage in America, is the fitting text of Jon Meacham, “The Soul of America: The Battle for our Better Angels”. As a Psychologist, I reason more with the better side of America, in terms of inclusion which inspired this political marriage within the American presidency.

Obama in his own way responded to many known and unknown problems regarding Blacks historical struggles. Harris motivated by this political marriage will equally respond to the enduring racial challenges of blacks and other marginalized minority communities in America.

The better angels of America hopefully will embrace America with the spirit and practice of inclusiveness, diversity, opportunities, and equal access within the American economy.

In appreciation of this political marriage, improving lives through access to better health, education, jobs, and other opportunities will hopefully be attended to, and gain full advocacy.

This political marriage will hopefully mirror other changes in terms of more blacks putting further value on higher education, income attainment, interpersonal support, and community development.

Psychologically, this political marriage has not only brought good feeling to many American communities, but it has also allowed many to feel better about themselves. This political marriage reminds many in America that the old emotional wounds of racial discrimination and ethnic rejection can be partly healed through the strengths and connections from the unique political wedding. While this political marriage cannot be substituted for the observable highly supportive marriage between Barack and Michelle, and between Douglas and Kamala; America will forever be changed in a more encompassing manner.

John Egbeazien Oshodi, is a Florida Clinical/Forensic Psychologist, a Virtual Professor of Psychology of Leadership/Management at the ISCOM University; a Development Professor and International Liaison Consultant to African University of Benin, and the author of " A Glance at American Presidents in Black Life: George Washington to George W. Bush, A to Z” & History of psychology in the Black experience: Perspectives then and now: a psychology in the perspective of the history of the Africans and people of African descent.