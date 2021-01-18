AIG Garba Baba Umar: The Elevation of “Mr Wonderful”

Listen to article

History is full of testimonies, promises and antecedents that many important people across the world have been remembered for various reasons, and for becoming outstanding in human affairs, some for their simplicity, others for their generosity, many more for their compassion and still others for commendable act.

This is about a familiar name in all official police circle not only in Nigeria but the African continent particularly the bureau for Interpol. A very principled and highly respected police chief and astute administrator. A giant among peers not only in terms of intellect, vision and prestige but also in terms of sterling qualities of leadership. A man endowed with pragmatism high sense of service, dynamism and unalloyed love for the police job of protecting lives and properties.

The story of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, ` Interpol, Garba Umar Baba is that of triumph of the human vicissitude. His life is a proof that with strong will to succeed in life and divine nod to one’s actions, one can turn all obstacles to blessings. The effort of this gentleman makes him to attain greatness by building fruitful policing career from the bottom up the top echelon of top policing in Nigeria.

He started life with a humble beginning and by a dint of hard work, strong determination and dedication providence or nature lifted hum unto his present enviable position of National and International repute and recognition.

A super Police Officer and administrator of no mean repute, AIG Garba Baba Umar Head of Interpol Bureau Nigeria who was recently elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police from the rank of Commissioner of Police, Interpol Abuja. He is the first AIG to Head the bureau in order to consolidate his achievement when he was the bureau as a Commissioner of Police. Known for his discipline, comportment, impressive self-esteem and good carriage, AIG Umar Baba has led several special and discreet investigation and extradition teams while serving as CP Interpol for the Nigeria Police, including bringing some fleeing major figures home to face charges

Security is vital to the stability of every state. The role of Nigerian police force towards ensuring the safety of lives and property is paramount to nation building. There is no state in a condition of insecurity that can lay claim to peace and stability. Which are necessary for development. Today’s crimes are increasingly international. It is crucial that there is coordination among all the different players in maintaining a global security architecture.

AIG GB Umar is a man of honesty, transparency and justice. He offers zero tolerance to corrupt practices and he is known as a sensitive officer. As an advocate of peace, law and order. He is interested in peaceful co-existence among people even of different religions and ethnicity. It is not surprising when GB Umar was the CP of Anambra State, he bagged the award of “The Best Crime Bursting Police Chief in Nigeria” organized by Security Award Africa.

AIG GB Umar quick start in office clearly shows great sense responsibility, exceptional courage, sincerity of purpose and diligent service to Nigeria and humanity which distinguished him as a worthy icon of rare breed whose been etched permanently in the annals of creative and legendary leaderships. There is no doubt that his legacies shall remain eternal source of inspiration for many generations to come as he reached the exalted position of assistant inspector general of police in the service to his country and humanity.

Umar hails from a disciplined home and had a good orientation. He is a focused man in force and intelligent in carrying out his official duties. Mr Wonderful is an epitome of hard work and diligence. He is active and result- oriented.

In his success story, few people erroneously tend to view it as if he employed underhand tactics to achieve them and, in the process, underestimate his midas touch. The fact remains that he attained his present height through dint of hard work and unparalleled exhibition of moral discipline.

Always among many there would be one who standout. Even some stars are brighter than others. There is always a man among men. There is always a man among men. AIG Garba Baba Umar that man like the rainbow on the sky he is on evidence to the eyes that sees, for its value and beauty. One cannot but wonder from which source he drives his rare aggressive energetic zeal and tenacity, in detecting criminals in their most hidden enclaves. To borrow the words of the classical Greek writer Homer, he is both a speaker of words and doer of deeds. Benevolent and highly spirited senior police who is a believer in the delegation of responsibilities to his subordinates for the creation of an incorruptible, efficient, resilient and responsive police system.

Danyaro write it from abuja can be reached at [email protected]