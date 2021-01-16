Soldier detained for criticising Buratai, granted bail after 7 months in detention

Listen to article

Nigerian army's lance corporal, Martins Idakpini, who was arrested and detained for criticising Nigerian Army's Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, has been granted bail after spending 7 months in detention.

The soldier was arrested and detained in Abuja after a video which was made in June 2020 went viral. In the video, he accused Buratai of poorly managing the fight against insurgency.

Idakpini's lawyer, Tope Akinyode said a court martial sitting in Sokoto ordered his release on bail. Akinyode said in a statement issued on Thursday January 14. Read it below:

“Court martial grants bail to Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini. The court sitting in Sokoto made the order today after I argued the bail application.

“Idakpini was arrested for criticising army authorities. He's been detained for 7 months without access to his family.”